Just months after joining Roma, Jose Mourinho is ‘in talks’ to become Nigeria’s coach for next month’s AFCON.

Jose Mourinho is ‘in talks’ to become Nigeria’s coach for next month’s African Cup of Nations, just months after joining Roma.

According to reports, the Nigerian FA has spoken with Jose Mourinho about the possibility of becoming the country’s new manager.

With the African Cup of Nations just weeks away, the Super Eagles are without a manager after sacking Gernot Rohr earlier this month.

The Nigerian Football Association’s president, Amaju Pinnick, wants to appoint a coach who can instill discipline in the team as Nigeria aims to win the AFCON for the first time since 2013.

And, according to Pinnick, they have targeted Mourinho, the manager of Roma, ahead of the tournament.

“The new coach’s emphasis is discipline,” he told the Daily Trust in Nigeria.

“We’ll also look at how hungry he is to win trophies, because hunger overrides a lot of other factors, and if he wants to win, he’ll instill discipline.”

“Of course Mourinho – I’m not going to tell you we didn’t talk to Mourinho because we did, and the (sports) minister talked to Mourinho as well, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“If the coach agrees to give us the Nations Cup, he will be drafted in as soon as possible.”

“What are we waiting for if the executive committee says yes and we are ready?”

Following his return to Serie A last summer, Mourinho has only been at Roma for a few months.

But it hasn’t been easy for him, and he lost his cool after AC Milan ended his 43-game unbeaten streak in Italy.

Mourinho also slammed his players after a humiliating 6-1 defeat in the Europa League to Bodo Glimt.

