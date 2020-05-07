Just one week of team training is enough for Baumgartlinger

And suddenly it goes very quickly. Already on May 15th the German Bundesliga will play again. ÖFB team captain Julian Baumgartlinger is relieved to be able to go back to his job soon.

The German Football Bundesliga will resume play in May after the political commitment. “I am just happy that we are playing again,” said the 32-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday the APA – Austria press agency.

First real training

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the German Bundesliga teams have only been allowed to train in small groups since the beginning of April, on Thursday also in Leverkusen the first Team training occur. “Knowing now that things are really going to continue is very important,” said Baumgartlinger. “Otherwise it will be difficult and difficult at some point to keep the motivation high.”