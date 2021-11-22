Just seconds after Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, Ant from I’m A Celeb cracks a cruel Solskjaer joke.

On Sunday night, I’m a Celeb premiered, and it didn’t take long for axed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be the punchline of one of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s famous jokes.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? That’s football,” Ant joked as Dec introduced this year’s celebrity guest, David Ginola, an ex-Tottenham and Newcastle player.

Ant and Dec, who are both huge Newcastle fans, made the remark just seconds after the opening titles ended.

As a player, Solskjaer was a huge success with Manchester United in the late 1990s.

However, after parting ways with the club on Sunday, the Norwegian is now without a job as a manager.

After seven defeats in 13 games, the 48-year-old was fired.

Meanwhile, Ginola enters the I’m a Celeb castle after a playing career that spanned the entire decade of the 1990s.

He played for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Everton in the Premier League, and in 1999, he helped Spurs win the League Cup.

Solskjaer won the treble with the Red Devils in the same season, including scoring the game-winning goal in the Champions League final.

SunSport exclusively revealed that Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, is the frontrunner to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The club has already contacted the former Liverpool manager, with United officials willing to pay the Foxes £8 million in compensation.

This is on top of Solskjaer’s £7.5 million payoff.

Rodgers has even begun looking for a home in Cheshire in preparation for the role.

Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag have all been linked with the vacant position.

Reports linking Ten Hag to Old Trafford, on the other hand, have been described as ‘weird.’

Meanwhile, Vernonique, Zidane’s dancer wife, may prevent him from relocating to Manchester.

After leaving Real Madrid in the summer, she is thought to want her husband to take a longer break from the game.

Finally, former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is ‘considering a return to the Premier League’ after failing to impress PSG’s owners.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.