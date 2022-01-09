Just ten minutes into Atletico Madrid’s game against Villarreal, Angel Correa scores a spectacular goal from halfway line.

ANGEL CORREA scored a spectacular goal from the halfway line in Atletico Madrid’s crucial LaLiga match against Villarreal.

With only six points separating third and tenth place in the league, Atleti and Villarreal, who were sandwiched in the middle, knew they couldn’t afford to lose any ground.

WHAT A SCORING MISSION!

And Correa calmed the nerves of the visitors right away with a stunning strike from 50 yards.

The 26-year-old Argentine intercepted Dani Parejo’s poor sideways pass across the Villarreal backline.

Correa yanked the ball from his feet, looked up, and caught Geronimo Rulli off guard.

The Atletico Madrid forward didn’t waste any time in striking the ball past the stranded Villarreal goalkeeper and into the net.

With an xG of 0.01, the stats gave Correa a ONE PERCENT chance of scoring.

Diego Simeone’s side had taken the lead and were on their way to a third-place finish in LaLiga after just ten minutes.

Fans couldn’t contain their joy, and they flocked to Twitter in droves.

“OH MY ACTUAL DAYS!!! ANGEL CORREA SCORES FROM THE HALFWAY LINE!! Goal of the season,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“WOWWW! Angel Correa with an early goal of the season contender as he lobs Rulli from the half-way line,” one person wrote.

“What an incredible goal!”

“Correa has already scored the season’s first LaLiga goal…” said a third.

Despite their ludicrous start, Atletico Madrid did not have it easy.

Just 20 minutes later, Pau Torres equalized, and Alberto Moreno gave the hosts the lead just before the hour mark.

Within ten minutes, however, Geoffrey Kondogbia leveled the score for Los Rojiblancos, setting up a tense finish.

