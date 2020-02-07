‘Just wow!’: Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu breaks men’s short program world record at Four Continents (VIDEO)

Japanese figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu proved he is in excellent shape ahead of the season-ending World Championship by setting a new world record in the men’s short program at the ISU Four Continents tournament.

The 25-year-old, who’s trained by renowned Canadian coach Brian Orser, nailed all of his jumps including a quadruple Salchow and a quadruple toe loop in combination with a triple toe loop.

The stunning performance on Friday landed the two-time Olympic gold medalist a whopping 111.82 points, beating his own world record registered at the 2018 Rostelecom Cup in Moscow by more than a point.

Hanyu, who took a comfortable lead in Seoul, South Korea, is followed by China’s Jin Boyang and American Jason Brown who are in current second and third places respectively.

Just wow! 😲 😍 👏 A Short Program record for Yuzuru Hanyu 🇯🇵 at the Four Continents in 🇰🇷 #️⃣ #4ContsFigure#FigureSkatingpic.twitter.com/kBbs71jE9Z — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) February 7, 2020

Earlier the Japanese star announced plans to throw a quad axel – an element which has never been performed at an international competition by any skater in the world.

The ISU Four Continents championship is a figure skating event featuring participants representing the two Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.