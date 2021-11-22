Justin Fields gets an update from Matt Nagy on Monday.

Matt Nagy said on Monday that Justin Fields’ status as a Bears rookie quarterback is still up in the air.

The team is “still evaluating Justin Fields’ ribs injury,” according to Nagy, who “won’t rule out broken ribs.”

Adam Jahns of The Athletic provided the information.

On Sunday, Fields and the Bears’ offense were unable to put anything together.

After Fields’ exit, Andy Dalton stepped in and held the team scoreless through three quarters.

The rookie was taken out of the game in the third quarter, but it’s unclear when he was hurt.

On his final drive, Fields was sacked, but he continued to play for four more snaps.

For what it’s worth, Dalton performed admirably under the circumstances.

Even though the veteran backup found the endzone twice, it wasn’t enough to give Chicago the victory.

Given the short week, the No.

The Bears’ No. 11 overall pick could miss their next game on Thanksgiving.

In the 16-13 loss to Baltimore, Justin Fields was 4-11 for 79 yards and a fumble.

The Bears are 3-7 on the season and play the winless Detroit Lions on the road on Thursday.

If Fields is unable to play, Dalton stated that he is prepared.

“I prepare the same way I’ve been preparing all year,” he told ESPN.

So, if I’m going to start, I’ll be prepared.”

