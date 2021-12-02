Justin Fields’ Injury Status is Announced by the Bears

On Wednesday, the Bears’ first-round quarterback returned to action.

In Chicago’s midweek practice, Justin Fields was officially listed as a limited participant.

Since Week 11, the rookie has been nursing a rib injury.

Bears QB Justin Fields was officially limited in practice. TE Cole Kmet (groin) did not practice.

Matt Nagy said he likes where Justin Fields is at in his recovery from fractured ribs.

The Bears rookie quarterback is expected to practice today, but Andy Dalton will get the starter reps as the team prepares for the Cardinals.@BradBiggs‘ story. https://t.co/Bl1XSqsWuX

