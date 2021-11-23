Justin Field’s Status For Thursday’s Game Has Been Updated By NFL Insider

Justin Fields was expected to play on Thanksgiving Day when the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions.

However, it appears that he will not be able to recover from his injury in a timely manner.

Fields left the Bears-Ravens game on Sunday in the third quarter with a rib injury.

Andy Dalton took his place and almost led Chicago to a comeback victory, but the Bears were defeated 16-13 by the Ravens.

The good news is that Fields’ ribs were not broken, according to an MRI.

The bad news is that he might not be ready to play on Thanksgiving Day.

Dalton is expected to start for the Bears on Thursday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Fields’ rib injury hasn’t healed completely yet.

Bears fans, don’t get too worked up.

Justin Fields is also progressing well, according to Rapoport.

However, a Thursday turnaround is far too quick.

Andy Dalton, on the other hand, isn’t your typical backup quarterback.

In the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, the veteran quarterback completed 11 of his 23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday, Dalton should be able to lead the Bears to victory over the winless Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, fields are expected to recover.

By the time the Bears face the Cardinals in December, he should be ready to go.

