Trending
Infosurhoy

Justin Fields, the Bears’ quarterback, has received an injury update.

0
By on Sports

Justin Fields’ Injury Status Has Been Updated By The Bears

Justin Fields’ injury has been updated by Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

Nagy revealed on Wednesday that his first-round rookie quarterback strained his ankle against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

According to Bears insider Larry Mayer, Fields will be limited in today’s walk-through because of his injury.

Bears Announce Injury Update For QB Justin Fields

Bears Announce Injury Update For QB Justin Fields

Comments are closed.