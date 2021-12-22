Justin Fields, the Bears’ quarterback, has received an injury update.

Justin Fields’ Injury Status Has Been Updated By The Bears
Justin Fields’ injury has been updated by Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy.
Nagy revealed on Wednesday that his first-round rookie quarterback strained his ankle against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
According to Bears insider Larry Mayer, Fields will be limited in today’s walk-through because of his injury.
Bears Announce Injury Update For QB Justin Fields
Bears Announce Injury Update For QB Justin Fields
#Bears HC Matt Nagy says QB Justin Fields tweaked his ankle in Monday night’s game and will be limited in practice today. Bears holding a walk-through as they normally do on a Wednesday following a Monday night game.
— Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) December 22, 2021