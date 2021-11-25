Justin Fields, the Bears’ quarterback, is still out with an injury, according to NFL Insider.

Due to injured ribs, rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be unable to play for the Chicago Bears on Thursday, but he may be able to return sooner rather than later.

Fields’ injury was updated by NFL Network insider Ian Rapport on Thursday morning.

According to Rapoport, Fields suffered a few cracked ribs against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday.

They’re not major fractures, though.

“Further testing revealed that Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who was already ruled out today, suffered a few cracked ribs on Sunday,” Rapoport said.

“The X-rays and CT scans were negative, but the MRI revealed the additional problems.”

Fields should be back in a few days because of the minor fractures.

Fields will miss the rest of the season, but it will not be the end of his career.

Fields has had his share of growing pains this season, but he’s also flashed the ability to be a franchise quarterback.

So far, he’s thrown for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 58.1 percent of his passes.

The Bears will start Andy Dalton at quarterback in place of Fields for this Thursday’s game.

In the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, the veteran quarterback completed 11-of-23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

