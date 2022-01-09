Justin Forsett Discusses Hustle Clean’s Partnership With Shock Doctor, His NFL Career, and Investing In Today’s Youth

In 2014, Justin Forsett was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

But it’s what he’s done off the field that has had the greatest impact.

In 2017, Forsett and two former college football teammates, Wale Forrester and Wendell Hunter, founded the Hustle Clean brand.

Hustle Clean produces antibacterial and antimicrobial wipes that “clean, sanitize, deodorize, and disinfect bodies and surfaces for athletes and anyone committed to staying healthy.”

Hustle Clean not only emphasizes proper hygiene, but it also does everything possible to ensure that young athletes have the opportunity to participate in organized sports.

For the “Free Play @ Legends” initiative, Hustle Clean has teamed up with Shock Doctor, the world’s best-selling sports mouthguard.

This will allow 7v7 football teams that would not otherwise be able to compete at Legends Showcase to do so.

Justin Forsett spoke with us about Hustle Clean’s collaboration with Shock Doctor, why investing in the youth is so important, his future plans, and much more.

The Spun: What inspired you to start Hustle Clean, and why is it so important to you?

Justin Forsett: I started it when I was in the NFL, because I was always sweating and on the move.

I couldn’t always meet my hygiene obligations when I needed to, so I needed a backup plan for when I couldn’t shower.

So I made a disposable washcloth that can be used to clean up sweat, dirt, and body odors during the day.

It was a side hustle I started while playing in the NFL that turned into my full-time job after I retired.