Justin Herbert: Keenan Allen’s Brutally Honest Admission

Justin Herbert: Keenan Allen Makes a Brutally Honest Admission

Anyone who follows the Los Angeles Chargers knows that quarterback Justin Herbert possesses one of the league’s most powerful arms.

However, it can be overbearing at times.

Reporters asked wide receiver Keenan Allen earlier this week if the team’s dropped passes have anything to do with Herbert’s throwing velocity.

The star wide receiver gives a straightforward response.

He advised wide receivers to go to the jugs machine if they thought Herbert threw the ball too hard.

“If he throws it too hard, go out there and crank up the JUGS machine so you can catch the fastball,” Allen advised.

“He’s going to throw the ball to you, and you’d better catch it.”

Stupidity.

I’m looking for the ball.

“Throw that motherf***er in any direction you want.”

