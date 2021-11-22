Justin Herbert Reacts To Cam Heyward’s Actions

After a bizarre Sunday Night Football sequence involving Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward, Justin Herbert is forgiving.

The Chargers quarterback scored a touchdown on the ground late in the fourth quarter.

Heyward trailed and came in from behind to make the tackle, lingering over Herbert afterward.

When a Chargers teammate tried to take Heyward away from his quarterback, the defensive end shoved him away, rolled Herbert over on his back, and appeared to punch him in the stomach.

When questioned about the play, the second-year quarterback chose the high road.

“I haven’t seen it,” Herbert admitted to reporters.

“He’s a tough competitor.

Football is a game that elicits strong emotions.

Whatever took place in the game took place in the game.

“After the game, we’ll shake hands and say, ‘Good game.'”

This was the play that was being discussed.

The broadcast, officials, and Herbert himself seemed to be largely unconcerned about it.

Heyward did get a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, but that was it.

The Chargers offense scored at the end of the drive and held off a comeback by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a stellar rookie season, LA’s quarterback Justin Herbert put on a show that proved he’s every bit the star many predicted he’d be.

Herbert threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

In addition, the 6-foot-6 quarterback rushed for 90 yards.

The Chargers will play in a divisional road game against the Broncos on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

