Justin Herbert’s Absurd Throw Goes Viral

Justin Herbert’s Absurd Throw Has Gone Viral

Some questioned the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old quarterback, on the other hand, is proving the organization’s decision with each passing day.

Herbert’s Week 14 touchdown throw added to his early career highlight reel.

Herbert submitted his “play of the year” submission against the New York Giants at home on Sunday.

With only 25 seconds left in the second quarter, the Chargers quarterback dropped back to pass, rolled out to his right, and launched a rocket down the field on third-and-11.

The ball traveled over 60 yards in the air before landing in the hands of wide receiver Jalen Guyton, who scored easily.

Check this out:

