Justin Jefferson has a message for Odell Beckham Jr’s detractors.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been with the Los Angeles Rams for a few weeks now, and he appears to be growing in confidence with each game.

The latest evidence of this was a touchdown in the first half of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The goal also provided an opportunity for one of Beckham’s defenders to make a public statement.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings was watching the Monday Night Football game and saw Beckham catch a 2-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

He then took to social media to address those who doubted the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Jefferson wrote on Twitter Monday, “OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS.”

