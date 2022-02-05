Justin Jefferson has a telling remark to make about new Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Justin Jefferson, the star receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, is already a fan of new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Under Sean McVay’s leadership, O’Connell served as the Rams’ offensive coordinator, and he is the second coach in his coaching tree to be promoted to head coach.

The first was Zac Taylor, who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in only his third season.

Jefferson has been observing the Rams’ offense and is impressed.

“I’ve been watching the Rams offense for a minute,” Jefferson told Chris Tomasson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Pioneer Press is a publishing house based in Paul, Montana.

“They get the ball to their playmakers.”

Cooper Kupp is always wide open for them.

As a result, I’m very excited.

I’m excited because this is my first head coach who will be on the offensive side rather than the defensive side.”

Jefferson recently completed his second season with the Vikings, and it was his best season to date.

On 108 receptions, he finished with 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Given how good of a player he already is, making him happy about the team’s future is a major accomplishment.

