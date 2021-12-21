Justin Jefferson’s Pre-Game Outfit Is a Hit With NFL Fans

Today’s primetime games aren’t just about Kurt Warner.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings decided to make his own statement.

Jefferson was spotted wearing a Randy Moss Pro Bowl jersey from his time with the Minnesota Vikings prior to the game.

Jefferson is currently ranked second in the NFL in receiving yards and is expected to make his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Moss was in attendance because the Vikings-Bears game is being broadcast on ESPN tonight.

He quickly spotted Jefferson and embraced the Vikings’ star wide receiver in a big hug.

Moss’ son, tight end Thaddeus Moss, was a college teammate of Jefferson’s.

Meeting the man himself must be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The sight was also a hit on Twitter:

