Justin Langer admits that four bowlers are doubtful for the third Ashes Test against Australia.

Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, and Michael Neser all appear to be in doubt for the Boxing Day Test.

According to coach Justin Langer, Australia has fitness concerns about four of their bowlers ahead of the MCG Test on Boxing Day.

Mitchell Starc, who bowled 27 second-innings overs in Australia’s second Test victory in Adelaide, is nursing a rib injury, but Langer said: “He should be fine, he’s tough.”

We’ll look into it if he’s not right, but there’s no indication he won’t play in the next Test match at this point.”

With the side strain that kept him out of the last match, Josh Hazlewood looks almost certain to miss the third Test, while Langer also admitted there were doubts about the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, who both played in Adelaide after captain Pat Cummins was ruled out after being “pinged” as a close Covid contact.

After being called into Australia’s squad as cover, 32-year-old journeyman Scott Boland, a Victoria bowler dubbed an “MCG specialist,” could be handed a Test debut.

“We’ll want to make sure,” Langer said, “and we’re waiting to see how Josh Hazlewood pulls up.”

“Then there’s Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson, as well as Mitchell Starc.

As a result, the [Boland call-up] is more of a precautionary measure than anything else.

He’s a fantastic bowler who has been dominating domestically for several years.

So, if he gets the chance like Michael Neser did last game, he will more than earn it.

“In the last Test match, Michael and Jhye did an outstanding job.

So we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

We have two tests in a row.

It’s a difficult series.

We’re all aware of this.

We’ve got five Test matches in a row, so we’ll just have to manage our bowlers as best we can.

And for the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne, we’ll put our best and most prepared players out on the field.”

Despite his poor record against England, Langer confirmed that under-pressure opener Marcus Harris will play in Melbourne.

So far in this series, Harris has only played 38 innings in four innings, with a top score of 23 in the five Ashes Tests.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Australia team news for 3rd Ashes Test: Four bowlers are fitness doubts, admits Justin Langer