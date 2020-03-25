Juve and Man City join Man Utd in £50m race for ‘new Pirlo’

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Sports 

Juventus have been told to ‘hurry’ in the race for Sandro Tonali, with other top European clubs circling the Brescia midfielder.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season having secured promotion to the Italian top flight last season.

The Old Lady see the midfielder – dubbed ‘the new Pirlo’ – as the ideal target in the summer, but Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the in-demand teenager.

And Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) expect a bidding war in the next transfer window, with Brescia keen to earn €50m – €60m from his sale.

Manchester United are also likely to be involved in negotiations for Tonali, with The Sun previously claiming they were close to putting a deal on the table.

Representatives from Old Trafford have been following his progress for nearly two years and they are convinced he would be well suited to the Premier League.

 

