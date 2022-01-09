Juve stuns Jose Mourinho’s side with three goals in seven minutes to win a Serie A thriller.

In a Serie A classic, JUVENTUS scored three goals in seven minutes to come back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Roma 4-3.

Tammy Abraham, an ex-Chelsea player, put the hosts ahead early on before Paulo Dybala equalized just before halftime.

Rome is awash in drama!

Roma appeared to be on their way to victory, but Juventus scored three goals in the space of seven minutes to take the lead!

pic.twitter.comJI2c6sqL1e José Mourinho must be enraged!

But in the second half, the Italian capital erupted in a frenzy of activity.

Early in the second period, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored to put the game out of reach.

Juventus, on the other hand, refused to surrender easily.

Manuel Locatelli and Dejan Kulusevski scored within two minutes of each other to level the score and silence the stunned crowd.

And Jose Mourinho and his teammates were taken aback when Mattia De Sciglio put Juve ahead after a tense seven minutes.

After Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the penalty area with just nine minutes remaining in the 90, Roma had a chance to equalize as well.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Pellegrini went for his second, but Wojciech Szczesny read the situation perfectly and left Roma fans speechless.

Mourinho’s side failed to break into the top six, with Juventus gaining a six-point lead in fifth place.

The Special One bemoaned his team’s’mental fragility’ after they’d ‘controlled the game for 70 minutes.’

“Unfortunately, I can criticize the team,” Mourinho raged.

“[It was] 70 minutes of complete control; the team played well, with a mindset of making the game; the approach was correct, with a desire to tactically control; and the approach was right.”

“After that, we psychologically collapsed.”

“It would not be a problem with a strong mentality team, but psychological fragility emerged.”

“There’s a reason Roma didn’t win against the best teams last season, and it’ll be difficult again this season.”

“It’s an extraordinary game if it ends in the 70th minute, but it didn’t.”

“On the bench, we have limitations, and it hurts my soul because I’m not used to this team profile.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.