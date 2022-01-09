Jose Mourinho’s side is stunned as Juventus scores three goals in seven minutes to win a Serie A thriller.

Jose Mourinho’s side is stunned as Juventus scores three goals in seven minutes to win a thrilling Serie A match.

Roma 3 Juventus 4: In a thrilling Serie A match, Juve stuns Jose Mourinho’s side with three goals in SEVEN MINUTES.

In a Serie A classic, Juventus came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Roma 4-3.

Tammy Abraham, an ex-Chelsea player, gave the hosts the lead early on, but Paulo Dybala equalized just before halftime.

Rome’s events are incredibly dramatic!

Roma appeared to be on their way to a victory, but Juventus took the lead after scoring three goals in the first seven minutes!

José Mourinho has to be enraged! pic.twitter.comJI2c6sqL1e

The Italian capital, however, erupted into a frenzy of activity in the second half.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored early in the second period to put the game out of reach.

Juventus, on the other hand, was not about to give up easily.

Within two minutes of each other, Manuel Locatelli and Dejan Kulusevski equalized, deafening the stunned crowd.

And after Mattia De Sciglio put Juve ahead to end a tense seven-minute period, Jose Mourinho and his team were speechless.

Roma had a chance to equalize after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the penalty area with only nine minutes remaining in the 90.

GET OVER £2,000 IN FREE BETS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS!

Pellegrini attempted a second, but Wojciech Szczesny correctly predicted the outcome, leaving Roma fans speechless.

Mourinho’s team failed to crack the top six, with Juventus taking a six-point lead in fifth place.

After his team had ‘controlled the game for 70 minutes,’ the Special One bemoaned his team’s’mental fragility.’

Mourinho raged, “Unfortunately, I can criticize the team.”

“[It was] 70 minutes of total control; the team played well, with the mindset of winning the game; the approach was correct, with a desire to tactically control; and the approach was correct.”

“After that, we had a nervous breakdown.”

“With a strong mentality team, it wouldn’t be a problem, but the psychological fragility surfaced.”

“There’s a reason Roma didn’t win against the best teams last season, and it’ll be tougher this season.”

“If the game ends in the 70th minute, it’s an extraordinary game, but it didn’t.”

“We have limitations on the bench; my soul hurts because I’m not used to this team profile.”

Visit our Transfer News Live blog for the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers.

Rome has a lot of drama.

Roma appeared to be on their way to victory, but Juventus scored three goals in the first seven minutes to take the lead!

pic.twitter.com/JI2c6sqL1e José Mourinho must be enraged!

January 9, 2022 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball)

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy