Juventus ‘already planning to sell Aaron Ramsey’ a year after signing midfielder from Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey could be sold by Juventus at the end of his first season with the Serie A table toppers after an injury-strewn campaign in which the Wales midfielder has been restricted to just 12 league appearances.

The 29-year-old became the highest-earning British player ever based on basic salary when he joined Juve in July in a deal worth more than £400,000 a week, but has only featured sporadically because of a series of fitness issues.

Ramsey has been troubled by injuries over recent years and missed the final five matches of Arsenal’s 2018-19 Premier League season with a thigh problem before ending his 11-year spell at the club and signing a contract with the Italian champions until 2023.

Juventus incurred costs of £3.2million when they added Ramsey to their ranks and could now look to cash in on a player who has turned out for just 569 minutes in Serie A so far, according to Tuttosport.

He replaced Douglas Costa for the final 18 minutes as Juve passed up a 65th-minute lead given to them by Cristiano Ronaldo to slump to a shock 2-1 defeat on Saturday at Verona, who scored twice in the final 14 minutes of normal time.

Speaking after Juventus won 2-1 at Roma on January 12, Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri said he was ‘convinced’ Ramsey would have a good second half of the season and described him as ‘doing well’, adding: ‘To come from England and play with us is not easy.

‘He had a series of physical problems at the beginning. We had to wait and now I like how he is emerging.’

Ramsey has started six times in Serie A and twice in the Champions League, scoring once in each competition.

He netted on his debut on September 21 as Juve came from behind to beat Verona 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium, and offered an apology to Ronaldo after denying the striker a goal by poking his goal-bound free-kick over the line in a 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow on November 6.