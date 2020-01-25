Juventus and PSG ‘close in on swap deal between Layvin Kurzawa and Mattia De Sciglio’

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are in discussions over a potential swap for full-backs Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa according to Goal.

The two sides are in advanced negotiations and a deal could be announced in the coming days.

This is a blow for Arsenal who were also chasing the Kurzawa to bolster their defensive ranks.

The Gunners were reportedly told they would have to pay at least £4.2million if they want to sign Kurzawa from PSG this month.

Arsenal have been in talks to sign Kurzawa as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his defensive options.

PSG are happy to let Kurzawa leave the club but only providing their demands are met.

The French champions wanted between £4.2m and £8.5m for the defender, according to The Telegraph.

Kurzawa, however, is available on a free transfer at the end of the season with his contract due to expire and no plans for extension talks.