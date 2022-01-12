Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer at the end of the season, and hope to do so ahead of PSG.

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer at the end of the season, hoping to beat PSG to it.

JUVENTUS is hoping that the prospect of returning to his old club will entice Paul Pogba to join them this summer.

The Serie A giants are cash-strapped and are unlikely to offer the money that the Manchester United star could command elsewhere.

The midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford expires this summer, and the likes of PSG and Real Madrid are circling to sign him.

Juve, on the other hand, is hoping that the 28-year-old will put money aside and return to Turin, where he played between 2012 and 2016.

“If Paul Pogba wants to cut his contract, Juventus loves him and awaits him,” transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio told Wettfreund.

“I know he likes Turin and Juventus, but given how they’ve started the year with contracts rather than spending millions of euros on players like they did last year, I don’t think he’ll be disappointed.”

“I believe it will be difficult to sign Pogba unless Paul declares that returning to Juventus is more important than money.

“With Mino Raiola as your agent, that doesn’t seem likely.”

Real have been chasing the World Cup winner for a long time, but he has yet to commit to a new contract with the Red Devils.

While PSG may be able to offer a lucrative contract, Di Marzio believes that the opportunity to play under Carlo Ancelotti in Spain could be decisive.

“I think he should stay at Manchester United,” he added, “but what can you do if Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti want you?”

“I believe Manchester United requires him and should extend his contract because he is unlike any of the other players they have or are linked with.”

