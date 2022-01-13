Juventus are set to sign Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a loan deal to replace Arsenal’s Arturo Vidal.

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK could become the third Englishman to switch from the Premier League to Serie A this month, after Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Axel Tuanzebe.

According to reports, Juventus is interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a replacement for Arthur.

According to Sky in Italy, Juventus have identified Loftus-Cheek as a loan target with the possibility of a permanent deal later.

Following the season-ending injury to star player Federico Chiesa, the club wants to improve their overall options.

Loftus-Cheek, 25, is the man on their wish list, who would primarily replace Arthur.

Juve are gearing up for the departure of the Brazilian midfielder, with talks with Arsenal said to be ‘advanced.’

Despite the proposed initial loan move, the Italians are said to prefer a permanent deal for Arthur this month.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the African Cup of Nations, Mikel Arteta is severely lacking in midfield options.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Arsenal are looking to add a midfielder this month, and Arthur appears to be the man they are after.

Bruno Guimaraes and Renato Sanches, as well as Loftus-Cheek, are said to be on Juve’s radar as potential signings.

Guimaraes has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports in Italy, a move for the Lyon midfielder or Sanches is unlikely due to the high costs involved.

As a result, Loftus-Cheek appears to be a more appealing option.

This season, the Cobham academy graduate has made 20 appearances for Chelsea, assisting three times.

However, he has yet to establish himself as a regular starter, and he may seek out another loan spell in order to gain more experience.

Last season, Loftus-Cheek was on loan at Fulham, and he also spent the 2017-18 season with Crystal Palace.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.