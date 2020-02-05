Juventus ‘considering joining the race for Manchester City star Leroy Sane’ as Bayern circle

Juventus are thinking about making a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to reports.

The Germany international has long been a target for Bayern Munich, who were eyeing him up before he suffered a serious knee injury during the Community Shield in August.

And there have already been suggestions that Bayern will be back in for him in the summer — but they might face competition from elsewhere in Europe.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Juventus have been monitoring his recovery from the injury.

Sane is on the cusp of returning to the team at City and the Italian champions are likely to keep an eye on his progress.

They will then look into whether it is worth signing Sane in the summer transfer window.

Bayern’s move for Sane stalled recently as he decided to leave his agency, Footwork Management Limited, which is run by David Beckham. He has moved onto Lian Sports.

But the notice period around his departure means they cannot conduct official negotiations on Sane’s part for three months — which means they can do business from April 1.

German newspaper Bild have reported that Sane was not happy with the work of agent Dave Gardner as he felt he had not established relationships with City or Bayern.

The 24-year-old was thought to be keen on a move to Bayern when the opportunity arose, but the report does not go into whether he’d be interested in a switch to Juventus.

On Tuesday, Bayern club president Herbert Hainer left the door open for Sane in the summer.

‘Leroy Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is a well-known fact,’ he said, as reported by Goal. ‘Now we have to see how he comes back after his injury.’

City manager Pep Guardiola gave a positive update on Sane, who is on the road to recovery, last week.

‘He has started training with us. It is good news,’ the Spaniard said. ‘He is moving surprisingly very well.’