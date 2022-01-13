Juventus has identified Aubameyang as their top transfer target to replace Chiesa, and has offered him a career boost.

Due to FEDERICO CHIESA’s season-ending injury, Juventus are looking for a new forward.

According to reports, they have made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the former Arsenal captain, their top target.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercato, Juve have turned their attention to Aubameyang after previously courting Mauro Icardi.

Chiesa’s season was cut short after he suffered an ACL injury in a 4-3 comeback victory over Roma.

It leaves Juve short on attacking options, with Aubameyang now regarded as ‘top of the shortlist’ for the Serie A giants.

Memphis Depay has also been mentioned, but, like Icardi, it appears that interest in the Arsenal outcast has waned.

For the Gunners, Aubameyang has played both up front and out wide, indicating that he can either lead the line or take Chiesa’s spot on one of the flanks.

Arsenal is said to be open to receiving offers for Aubameyang, which could lead to a bid from Juventus.

SPECIAL OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

Newcastle has been linked with the forward, with Barcelona also keeping an eye on the situation.

His future at Arsenal remains uncertain after being stripped of his captaincy last month.

Especially with Arsenal linked with a £58 million transfer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Aubameyang is currently with Gabon for the African Cup of Nations, but has yet to play in the tournament after testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, has also frozen him out of the squad.

The forward hasn’t played in any of Arsenal’s last six Premier League games, but he was recently spotted wearing an Arsenal shirt for the first time since falling out of favor at the club.

Our live blogs will keep you up to date on all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and transfer rumors.