Juventus in pole position for Ceballos? – Info thread – Transfers

Mundo Deportivo announces that Dani Ceballos has several courtiers. The 23-year-old Spanish player is on loan from Real Madrid to Arsenal this season. While the tendency was rather not to follow up on the loan on the English side, MD announces, however, that Arsenal would like to keep the player. Valencia and Betis Seville would also be on the spot, while Ceballos will certainly not be retained by Zinedine Zidane, his coach at Real.

But Juventus would be the club which would have made the most progress in the dossier with a transfer offer of € 40M and € 4.5M per year for the player already on the table. The other clubs would not be willing to match this amount.