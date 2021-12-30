Juventus is desperate to get Aaron Ramsey’s £400k wages off their books, so Newcastle is lining up a transfer for him.

Juventus is desperate to get Aaron Ramsey’s £400k salary off their books, so Newcastle is lining up a transfer for him.

Ramsey has only played 112 minutes this season, and Juve want to get rid of his £400,000-a-week salary.

Toon’s new Saudi owners are considering a move, along with West Ham and Everton, with the Serie A club open to a loan or a cut-price deal.

Ramsey, 31, is said to be keen on returning to the Premier League after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019.

Toon, on the other hand, is unwilling to match his current earnings, so the Welshman will have to accept a pay cut.

Eddie Howe’s wishlist for a new midfielder is long, as the Magpies prepare to splash the cash when the transfer window opens on Saturday.

Jordan Veretout of France has also been mentioned, but as a regular for Roma this season, Jose Mourinho appears unlikely to approve a transfer.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United has long been considered a target.

Newcastle United are still in talks with Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

Samuel Umtiti, a Barcelona defender, has emerged as a £17 million option.

Over the last year, the France international has been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal.

However, as he struggles at Barca, his stock has plummeted.

And, as with Ramsey at Juventus, the Spaniards are eager to get Umtiti’s £220,000-per-week salary off their books.

