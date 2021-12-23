Juventus is keeping an eye on Manchester United’s Martial and Cavani ahead of a possible transfer for the out-of-favour pair.

JUVENTUS is keeping a close eye on Manchester United strikers Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, who have been linked with a move away from the club.

Following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, both players have had their opportunities limited this season.

After falling behind in their domestic title race, the Italian giants are looking to bolster their squad.

Due to a lack of funds, reports in Italy suggest they are looking to sign players who have fallen out of favor with their current clubs.

Both Martial, 26, and Cavani, 34, would fit the bill, as they have fallen down United’s pecking order.

Martial’s agent has stated that he wants to leave in January, and the player met with interim manager Ralf Rangnick earlier this week to discuss his options.

Newcastle has expressed an interest, but the French international prefers to join Seville on loan for the rest of the season.

Former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer persuaded Cavani to delay his return to South America in exchange for a 12-month extension.

However, the Uruguayan has only started two games this season, with six more appearances coming off the bench, and has only one goal to his name.

Barcelona is said to be interested, but a move to Italy could be more appealing for the former Napoli striker.

So far, Rangnick has started Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford in the Premier League, with Mason Greenwood coming off the bench.

Cavani and Martial are now pondering their United futures.

