Juventus ‘keeping tabs on PSG loanee Mauro Icardi ahead of potential summer swoop’

Juventus are keeping a keen eye on Paris Saint-Germain loanee Mauro Icardi as they consider a summer swoop for the in-form striker, according to reports.

Icardi is contracted to Inter Milan but was sent on loan to Ligue 1 for the season, and has netted 17 goals in 23 matches.

He is expected to be an in-demand player in the summer, with PSG keen to keep hold of him permanently, but Tuttosport report that Juventus are also interested.

The paper write that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and his PSG counterpart Leonardo have an ‘excellent relationship’, despite a couple of failed deals this month.

Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa were all set to be part of a swap deal between the clubs ahead of this month’s deadline day, but it fell through at the last moment.

PSG have an option to buy Icardi in their loan deal, meaning a return to Inter Milan is very unlikely for the 26-year-old Argentine.