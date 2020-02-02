Juventus line up astonishing ‘£150m bid for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk’

Juventus believe they could land Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in an incredible £150million summer transfer raid, according to The Sun.

The Serie A giants believe the Dutchman would be open to a new challenge should his side go on to lift the Premier League title this season and are prepared to make Van Dijk the world’s most expensive defender once again.

Since moving to Anfield, Van Dijk has helped the club win the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Super Cup, while they stand on the brink of a first league title in 30 years.

He also skippered Holland to second place in the UEFA Nations League, was Ballon D’Or runner-up to Lionel Messi and was named PFA Players’ Player of the year and Premier League Player of the Year in 2018/19.

A source close to the club told The Sun: ‘After winning a bagful of trophies with Liverpool, Juventus think he may be ready for a new challenge at the end of the season — especially as he’s been playing in the UK for a few years.

‘And the club are actively planning to make a huge bid for him in the summer.’

Van Dijk recently admitted: ‘I’m 28 now and I want to fulfil every dream I ever had.

‘Life can be short. Your career can be short as well.

‘I’m enjoying playing with this team and this manager. We can’t look too far ahead. But right now, I’m enjoying it.’