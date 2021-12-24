Juventus ‘lost their DNA of being a team’ after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, according to club legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus ‘lost their DNA of being a team’ after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, according to Gianluigi Buffon, the club’s legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon, “RUINED” the club’s chances of winning the Champions League.

Ronaldo, 36, joined Juventus in 2018 after helping them reach the Champions League final the previous year.

And Buffon, who was at PSG when Ronaldo arrived in Turin, claims that the club had changed by the time he returned in 2019.

With Ronaldo in the team, Juventus fell short in the Champions League, and Buffon believes it is because the club lost its ‘DNA’ by accommodating CR7.

“The first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus had a chance to win the Champions League, and I couldn’t figure out what happened,” Buffon told TUDNcom.

“When I returned, I worked for two years with CR7, and we did well together, but I believe Juventus lost its team DNA.”

“In 2017, we reached the Champions League final because we were a team with a lot of experience, but above all, we were a single unit, and there was a lot of competition for spots within the group.”

With Ronaldo, we’ve lost that.”

It’s no coincidence that Ronaldo left the club shortly after Massimiliano Allegri returned to the helm.

According to reports, the Italian told Juventus president Andrea Agnelli that the club should get rid of Ronaldo.

“Get rid of Ronaldo, he’s impeding the team’s and club’s growth,” Allegri is said to have said.

However, since the Portuguese’s departure, Juventus has struggled, and they are currently fifth in Serie A, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Despite criticism from some quarters of the media, Ronaldo has proven himself at Untied, scoring 13 goals in 18 games.

