Juventus ‘lost their DNA of being a team’ after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, according to club legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus ‘lost their DNA of being a team’ after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, according to Gianluigi Buffon, the club’s legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly RUINED Juventus’ chances of winning the Champions League, according to Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus signed Ronaldo, 36, a year after they reached the Champions League final.

Buffon, who was at PSG when Ronaldo arrived in Turin, believes the club had changed by the time he returned in 2019.

With Ronaldo in the team, Juventus came up short in the Champions League, and Buffon believes it’s because the club lost its DNA by allowing him to play.

“Juventus had a chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was also the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn’t figure out what went wrong,” Buffon told TUDNcom.

“When I returned, I worked for two years with CR7, and we did well together, but I believe Juventus lost its team DNA.”

“In 2017, we reached the Champions League final because we were a team with a lot of experience, but above all, we were a single unit, and there was a lot of competition for spots within the group.”

With Ronaldo, we’ve lost that.”

It’s no coincidence that Ronaldo left the club shortly after Massimiliano Allegri returned to the helm.

According to reports, the Italian told Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli that Ronaldo should be fired.

“Get rid of Ronaldo, he’s impeding the team’s and club’s growth,” Allegri is said to have said.

However, since the Portuguese left, Juventus has struggled, and they are currently fifth in Serie A, 12 points behind Inter Milan.

And, despite criticism from some quarters of the media, Ronaldo has proven himself at Untied, scoring 13 goals in 18 games.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!