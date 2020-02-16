Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri admits to struggles after salvaging draw at AC Milan

Under-fire Maurizio Sarri insisted he was not worried after faltering Juventus almost slipped to a third defeat in four games on Thursday night.

A stoppage-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescued a 1-1 draw at 10-man AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Following on from the 2-1 league defeat by Hellas Verona on Saturday, Sarri was asked if he was worried by Juve’s current form.

According to football-italia.net, Sarri told Rai Sport: ‘I am not worried, as the only real worries in life are your health. It seems a normal phase to be going through, it’s unthinkable for a team to be a continual ascent. This is a sport, so much depends on the physical and psychological conditions of so many players.

‘Our growth has stalled a little in the last three weeks, we concede avoidable goals. Having said that, we’ve conceded only two more than the best defence in Serie A, so it’s not that much of an issue.’

Aaron Ramsey featured in midfielder despite doubts about his future at the club.

He added: ‘Miralem Pjanic had a good game, so did Ramsey for some time, but he then fell away in the second half. Ronaldo was left too isolated from his teammates to be decisive this evening, but I did not see the midfielders moving it slowly at all.’

Ante Rebic’s volley gave the hosts a deserved lead after 61 minutes, following a string of good saves from veteran Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

But Stefano Pioli’s side were reduced to 10 men for the final 18 minutes when defender Theo Hernandez was shown a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Paulo Dybala.

Juventus were awarded a penalty in the dying minutes following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, which showed that a Ronaldo scissor kick had struck the arm of Milan defender Davide Calabria.

The Portuguese forward smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net to earn his side a draw ahead of the second leg in Turin on March 4.

Napoli defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the first leg of the other semi-final in Milan.

