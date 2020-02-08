Juventus ‘offer Paulo Dybala new five-year deal’ to ward off Premier League interest

Juventus ‘have offered Paulo Dybala a contract extension through until June 2025’ as the Serie A side look to secure the long-term future of the Argentine playmaker.

Dybala looked to be close to moving to the Premier League last summer following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri.

But Tuttosport reveal that the club have ‘realised it was an error’ to make him available for a transfer and they are now seeking to rectify that by offering Dybala a fresh contract.

Dybala and his team are said to be ‘demanding’ €10million (£8.5m) per season and Juventus look ready to honour those terms given his impressive performances in 2019-20.

He has provided 11 goals and 11 assists from 28 matches so far this season and has been vital in their success as part of a front three including Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.

The 26-year-old joined the club from Palermo in 2015 and extended his contract as recent as 2017, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

But after dropping out of the starting line-up under Massimiliano Allegri, Dybala was viewed as a disposable asset and both Manchester United and Tottenham came close to acquiring him, were it not for complications over image rights.

He has turned his career in Turin around and is now a vital cog in Sarri’s side as they battle to reclaim their Serie A title against both Inter Milan and Lazio.

Juventus sit top of the table on 54 points, three clear of Inter and four clear of Lazio after 22 games played. Sarri’s side travel to Hellas Verona on Saturday night as they look to establish their position at the summit.