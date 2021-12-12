Juventus’ offices were raided by Italian police over allegations of financial irregularities.

Juventus’ offices were raided by Italian police after allegations of financial irregularities surfaced.

Police raid Juventus’ offices in Turin and Milan to examine the club’s financial statements and player contracts.

The Juventus football club has been investigated by Italian authorities for alleged financial irregularities.

“Soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza (Italian financial police) have been conducting local searches at the Turin and Milan offices of Juventus Football Club Spa since this afternoon, on the orders of this Public Prosecutor’s Office,” according to a statement released late Friday by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the report, police raided Juventus’ offices to examine the Serie A club’s approved financial statements as well as footballers’ contracts for the 2019-2021 season.

During these years, the financial investigation is looking into the profits from transfers and agent fees.

Six people are also under investigation, including the company’s president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved, and former sports director Fabio Paratici.

According to Corriere dello Sport, police are also looking into a 2020 transfer between Juventus and Barcelona, which involved Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Brazilian Arthur Melo.

Pjanic left Juventus to join Barcelona, and Arthur joined Juventus in September 2020 as part of the deal.

COVISOC, the Italian football watchdog, and CONSOB, the country’s financial regulatory body, have both launched their own investigations.

*Ankara-based writer Can Erozden