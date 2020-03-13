Juventus player & Ronaldo teammate Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Italian football club Juventus has confirmed its defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, putting the Serie A soccer league’s season in further jeopardy.

He is currently asymptomatic, the club said in a statement on Wednesday night, adding that Juventus is “activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.”

The 25-year-old center back has played a total of seven matches so far this season, raising questions as to whether he may have passed the illness onto opponents and teammates alike, which include five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rugani infected with the #COVID19 This picture is taken just three days ago. Every Juve player, coach, management and staff could just as well be infected. 😭 pic.twitter.com/oZDr1cExRA — Petrit (@Petrit2010) March 11, 2020

Juventus played Lyon recently.Lyon played PSG recently.PSG played Dortmund tonight.Etc etc etc. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 11, 2020

The rapidly spreading coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on sporting events worldwide since the outbreak began in China last December. With Italy becoming a major viral hotspot in recent weeks – prompting the government to impose a nationwide lockdown and to shutter businesses across the country – Serie A and all other Italian sporting organizations have been forced to suspend matches until April. Rugani is the first Serie A player to test positive for the illness.

In Europe, Covid-19 has taken the greatest toll on Italy, which has reported over 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 827 fatalities, adding 196 deaths to the toll in the last 24 hours.

