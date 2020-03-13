Juventus respond to claims Paulo Dybala is second player to test positive for coronavirus

Juventus have dismissed claims that Argentine forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus, as the whole squad at the Italian giants remains in self-isolation after defender Daniele Rugani contracted the disease.

Juventus currently have 121 people in isolation – including first team stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo – after it emerged this week that Rugani, 25, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rumors have circulated that Argentine ace Dybala, 26, has become the second Juve player to contract the illness – although Bianconeri bosses have now “categorically denied” those claims, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency.

Dybala himself later took to social media to reassure fans he was well.

“Hello everyone, I wanted to confirm that I am well and in voluntary isolation. Thank you all for the messages and I hope you are well,” the star tweeted, adding a #NoFakeNews hashtag.

Hola a todos, quería confirmar que estoy bien y en aislamiento voluntario. Gracias a todos por los mensajes y espero que esten bien 🙏 #NoFakeNews#coronavirus — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 13, 2020

Dybala along with the entire Juve squad will remain in self-isolation for the advised two-week period, while the Italian Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3.

Ronaldo is currently at home in Portugal after visiting his mother, who recently suffered a stroke. He will remain there in quarantine before returning to Italy, according to reports.

Italy is the country worst affected by the Covid-19 outbreak outside of China, and has seen upwards of 15,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths