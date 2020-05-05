Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo ‘set for another two weeks of isolation when he returns to Italy’

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set for another two weeks of lockdown when he returns to Italy.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have recalled their foreign players who left Italy during the lockdown.

Ronaldo went to his native Portugal but will be required to stay in isolation for another 14 days once he gets back to Italy.

In addition to Ronaldo, Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro, who both went to Brazil, are expected to return to Italy shortly.

Italy has been in national lockdown since March 10 and there is no date for when Serie A action will resume.

There have been suggestions that Serie A clubs could return to training on May 4, but that may not include players who have returned from abroad.

According to Spanish programme El Chiringuito, Juventus star Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus four times in the past six weeks.

Gonzalo Higuain, meanwhile, returned to Argentina and has reportedly failed to contact Juventus.