Juventus star Miralem Pjanic ‘agrees to Barcelona move’ with Spanish giants to offload Arthur Melo

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has agreed to a summer transfer to Barcelona, according to reports in Italy.

The reigning La Liga champions have been tracking the Bosnia international this season and plan to offer Arthur Melo to Juve in a swap deal.

The Brazilian is currently undecided over the move, and any reluctance to join the Serie A club could prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

The 23-year-old has made 67 appearances over the last two seasons and is under contract at the Nou Camp until 2024.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Barca are ready to propose Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic as alternatives should Melo decline the invitation to sign for Juve.

It is understood Barca have failed in three previous attempts to acquire Pjanic, settling for Andre Gomes in 2016, Paulinho in 2017 and Melo in 2018.

In his fourth season at Juve since signing from Roma in 2016, Pjanic has recorded three goals and four assists in 32 appearances.

The 30-year-old has won six major trophies in Turin comprising two Italian Cups, one Super Cup and three league titles.