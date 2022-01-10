Juventus won a Serie A match against Roma.

Juventus defeated Roma in a Serie A match.

In week 21, a 10-man team pulls off a 4-3 win.

In a Serie A match played on Sunday, Juventus defeated AS Roma 4-3.

At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Tammy Abraham gave AS Roma an early lead in the 11th minute, but Paulo Dybala equalized seven minutes later.

Roma took the lead again in the 48th minute when Armenian star Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored, and they made it 3-1 five minutes later when Lorenzo Pellegrini scored.

Juve had the wind at their backs when Manuel Locatelli equalized in the 70th minute, and Dejan Kulusevski leveled the game again just two minutes later.

But the Black-Whites didn’t stop there, as Mattia De Scigglio gave his team the lead for the first time in the 77th minute, making it 4-3.

The referee’s sending off of Matthijs de Ligt in the 81st minute didn’t help matters for Juventus, but Pellegrini missed a penalty shot in the 83rd minute, which would have given Roma the chance to equalize.

Juventus was able to maintain their lead throughout the game.

In Serie A, Juventus is in fifth place with 38 points, while AS Roma is in seventh place with 32 points.

Sunday’s Final Scores:

AC Milan loses 0-3 to Venezia.

1-5 in the match between Empoli and Sassuolo.

2-6, Udinese-Atalanta

1-0 victory for Napoli over Sampdoria

3-4 in the match between AS Roma and Juventus

0-1 Genoa-Spezia.

SS Lazio defeats Internazionale 2-1.

Verona-Salernitana: 1-2 Hellas Verona-Salernitana