Kai Havertz urged to stay at Bayer Leverkusen by Michael Ballack

Kai Havertz has been told to ward off the advances of Bayern Munich and continue his development at Bayer Leverkusen by former Germany captain Michael Ballack.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions, as well as Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

But Ballack, who played for both German clubs as well as Chelsea, believes Havertz has aspects of his game which need to develop at Leverkusen.

‘He is an exceptional player, but one thing is also clear… Havertz still needs time,’ Ballack told German outlet Sport1.

‘He also needs the robustness to be mentally prepared for Bayern. I also needed my time in Leverkusen back then.

‘Havertz must now look closely at his development. We do not need to talk about his footballing qualities because he is a top player.’

It was claimed earlier this month by Bild that United are currently at the front of the queue and Leverkusen are hoping to receive £81million for Havertz.

He scored 17 times last season and is one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from Germany in recent years.