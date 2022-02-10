Kalidou Koulibaly returns to Napoli following the Africa Cup of Nations and makes a statement about his future with Manchester United.

Kalidou Koulibaly returns to Napoli after the Africa Cup of Nations and makes a statement about his future with Manchester United.

KALIDOU KOULIBALY has declared his future with Napoli, effectively ending Manchester United’s pursuit of the defender.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, the 30-year-old has been linked with a summer departure from the Serie A club.

Before bringing in Raphael Varane, United reportedly tried unsuccessfully to entice the Senegalese international away from Italy last summer.

Due to his contract situation, the Red Devils were looking to reignite their interest in the centre-back, according to Calciomercato.

However, the player has stated that he is not leaving Luciano Spalletti’s side and has pledged his allegiance to him.

After helping Senegal win their first Africa Cup of Nations title, the former Genk star was greeted by fans in Naples.

And Koulibaly had a message for the fans who had greeted him when he returned to Italy.

“This welcome makes me very happy,” he said, as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“But relax, I’m not going anywhere.”

“I am calm now that I am back in Naples.”

I appreciate everyone’s efforts; I’ve watched all of the videos and learned about what you did while I was away.

“I am honored to be among you.

“I appreciate everyone’s help.”

For Saturday’s match against Inter, Koulibaly, who has appeared in 19 games for Napoli in all competitions this season, is expected to return to the starting XI.

Napoli are a point behind the league leaders entering the match at the Stadio San Paolo.

