Kalvin Phillips, a transfer target for Manchester United, is set to undergo shoulder surgery, with Leeds hoping to fit in a separate operation while he’s out.

KALVIN PHILLIPS is set to have surgery on his shoulder, which threatened to derail his Euro 2020 ambitions.

With a serious hamstring injury, the England star, who is wanted by both Manchester United and Liverpool, is out until February.

During his two-month layoff, Leeds are looking for a way to squeeze in a separate operation.

Phillips suffered a nasty dislocation against West Bromwich Albion in the final game of last season, which he feared would keep him out of the European Championship last summer.

The 28-year-old postponed surgery in order to play a key role in England’s run to the final, and Leeds are now debating whether to use this time off to have their key midfielder undergo surgery.

“I haven’t had that information from the medical staff,” Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said, “but the mention of shoulder surgery is common sense.”

“It makes sense if the time Phillips needs to recover from this injury is longer than the time he needs to recover from his shoulder.”

Phillips limped out of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Brentford, where striker Patrick Bamford and captain Liam Cooper both suffered injuries that will keep them out of the trip to Chelsea – and possibly for a long time.

Since Phillips’ return to the Premier League, Leeds have won just two of the 12 games he has missed, collecting only seven points out of a possible 36.

They’re six points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a dreadful month that includes trips to Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as a home match against Arsenal after Saturday’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

“Of course, Phillips is a key player for us,” Bielsa continued, “but we don’t know how long he’ll take to recover in this situation.”

“Because each player’s injury progresses differently, I can’t say anything more at this time.”

