Kamaru Usman brutally trolls Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, referring to them as his ‘SONS’ at UFC 272.

In his successful title defenses at UFC 261 and UFC 268, the dominant welterweight champion collided with the duo.

Six months later, the Nigerian Nightmare defeated bitter rival Covington with a viral second-round stoppage.

When Masvidal and Covington face off in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas next month, the champion will be in attendance.

“It’s a good fight,” Usman said of the UFC 272 battle.

It’s going to be a fascinating battle.

“I haven’t really been to an event to sit and watch in a while, aside from the Francis Ngannou fight [at UFC 270].”

“I’ll be there to watch it.”

It’s one of the best.

“I’ll just sit there like a proud father, watching my sons fight and do their thing.”

So I’m looking forward to seeing that.”

Former friends turned rivals Masvidal and Covington will finally be able to settle their feud in the main event of UFC 272.

In their eagerly anticipated grudge match, Gamebred has pledged to ‘break’ his former best friend’s face.

“At the holy temple, home to some real motherf***ers left and right,” he said in a recent Instagram video.

“I’m not the only one who’s a bad motherf****r around here.”

There are a lot of motherf***ers here, but not your b***h ass who was kicked out.

“Damn, dude.

Every time you see that, I’m sure it hurts.

I’m well aware of how sensitive a b***h you are, and how you cry when reading the comments.

“I can’t imagine how much it hurts you every time you see this symbol, man.

“But keep talking s***, man, I can’t wait.”

The 5th of March is approaching, and so is this knee to your temple.

“Not only am I going to break your face in a violent way, but the UFC is going to kick you out because you’re such a liability, bro.”

“Then it’ll be back to the Indian reservations to fight.”

“I don’t think you’ll be able to main event after I’m done with you in any show, so maybe you can co-main event or something.”

“Man, I’m going to f**k you up.”

The 5th of March is just around the corner.

“B***h, I’ll see you soon.”

