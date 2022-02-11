Kamila Valieva: The World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed that the Winter Olympic figure skater failed a drug test, but she has filed an appeal.

The decision to lift Valieva’s suspension has been appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the International Olympic Committee.

After testing positive for trimetazidine, Kamila Valieva could be barred from competing in the women’s singles figure skating event, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA).

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) discovered a banned heart medication in a sample taken from Valieva during the National Figure Skating Championships on December 25, 2021.

The results were returned on Tuesday, February 8th, one day after Valieva won gold with the Russian team, but Rusada lifted her provisional suspension after a hearing 24 hours later.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Testing Agency (ITA) have filed an appeal against this decision.

If they succeed, the Russians will lose their gold medal and Valieva will be barred from competing in the women’s singles event, though the Russians will almost certainly file a second appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“What is clear is that we want to move this along as quickly as possible; it’s a legal matter, and legal issues can be complicated.”

“Legal cases are difficult, but it is critical that people receive full justice,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

Chronology

“We need a resolution for everyone involved, not just the Russian athlete, and we’re working as quickly as possible to get it.”

“Such cases are not beneficial to the Games; they must be prosecuted properly and with due process.”

People must have faith in the decisions that have been made.”

Due to the current delay, the Russian team, as well as the silver and bronze medalists, the United States and Japan, have yet to receive their medals, leaving fourth-placed Canada in a state of anxiety.

“It’s critical that a fair process unfolds and sport’s integrity is preserved,” Eric Myles, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s chief sport officer, told the BBC.

“We’re hoping for a quick resolution so the medalists can enjoy the medal moment they’ve earned here in Beijing.”

Adams insisted that he was “not a legal expert” and did not “understand the rules” surrounding the issues, instead stating that the ITA would guide the organization with the help of.

