Kane on course to return for Spurs when PL resumes

Harry Kane has revealed that he is on course to return to action for Spurs when the Premier League resumes.

The England captain has been out with a hamstring injury suffered on New Year’s Day, but the enforced break due to the coronavirus has worked in his favour.

He is upping his rehabilitation and should be fit by the time the season can restart.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” Kane told the club’s official website.

”I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.”

Premier League clubs will gather again on April 3 to discuss next steps amid the pandemic.

It was announced last week that English professional football had been put on hold until April 30 at the earliest.