Kane sets Prem deadline to finish season: ‘Enough is enough’

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes the deadline for completing the Premier League season should be set for the end of June.

All football in England is currently suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The shutdown will remain until at least April 30 but Premier League clubs are set to meet again this week with some ‘difficult decisions’ ahead.

It has been suggested that the top flight season could be completed over June and July in ‘isolated camps’ but Kane feels the cut-off point should come at the end of June.

“I know the Premier League will do everything it can to finish the season,” Kane told Jamie Redknapp on Instagram Live.

“There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the limit for me is the end of June.

“Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don’t see too much benefit in that.

“Obviously I don’t know too much about behind the scenes and financially.

“If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.”

Kane also discussed his relationship with Jose Mourinho, while warning Spurs that he won’t remain loyal to the club ‘just for the sake of it’.

