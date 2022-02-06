Kane Smith, a Boreham Wood hero and Everton supporter, celebrates tying the Goodison tie in a Tony Hibbert shirt.

After the Boreham Wood hero – and Everton supporter – Kane Smith seals the Goodison tie in a Tony Hibbert shirt, watch him celebrate.

KANE SMITH wore a Tony Hibbert jersey to commemorate Boreham Wood’s FA Cup tie against Everton.

The 25-year-old Toffees supporter had plenty to cheer about after his non-league side beat Bournemouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

When @BOREHAM_WOODFC visit Goodison Park in the next round, it’ll be a day to remember for @Everton fan Kane Smith.

(hashtag)ITVFootballpic.twitter.comAQUvxMzaOD

Boreham’s captain Mark Ricketts, 37, scored the game’s only goal at the Vitality.

As a result, the National League club will face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park in a high-profile match.

Boreham Wood’s Smith, for one, was overjoyed with the outcome.

Smith went over to the away fans wearing a backwards Everton shirt with ‘Hibbert 2’ on his chest as his teammates celebrated wildly.

The Boreham favourite is a die-hard Toffees fan who attends many games.

And when he takes to the field in Merseyside next month, he will be fulfilling a lifelong ambition.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Later in the evening, Smith’s night was made even better when Everton’s official Twitter account sent him a message.

“Congratulations @kanesmithler! We hope to see you at Goodison – but this time on the pitch,” it read.

Smith will undoubtedly be overjoyed by Everton’s compliments.

And the right-back’s own Twitter account demonstrates how devoted he is to the Toffees and former stalwart Hibbert.

“Just trying to be like my hero Tony Hibbert,” Smith writes in his profile.

Hibbert, 40, made 328 appearances for Everton during his 16-year career, retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season.

And he’ll adore Smith’s and Boreham Wood’s incredible FA Cup underdog story this season.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.